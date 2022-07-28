DOJ Investigating Trump for Jan. 6

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Clay Travis and Buck Sexton give their reactions to the DOJ officially investigating Donald Trump for January 6th. Both Clay and Buck believe that the case against Trump is not very strong. Watch as Clay and Buck discuss.
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