Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Another feminist buys a hotel with the money she stole from a man
channel image
Hans Trooper
3 Subscribers
50 views
Published Yesterday

To the moderators of Brighteon ; even if you change the category of my video, I will change it right back to the category I chose for my video, which is Culture and Life, which is the appropriate category.


Comment written by me ; Hans Trooper


Also, to the angry feminists and the stupid femboys who support them ; I don't read any comments that you may write in the comments section of my videos, nor any other comments for that matter, so get lost.


Comment written by me ; Hans Trooper


Tous droits réservés Marc Labrèche 2023 ©

Keywords
feminismhanstrooperdenoncedenouncesmarclabrechefeministesbrattygirls

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket