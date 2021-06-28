Rubio: The Next Great Pandemic Is Being Developed Inside of a CCP Laboratory!

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06/22/2021 Bombshell! Rubio, the deputy chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, sent an alarm to the world: For all we know, the next great pandemic is being developed inside of a CCP laboratory! The next one could be far worse than this, much deadlier, much more disruptive. There are worse things in CCP labs!