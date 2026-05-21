Swedish PM Kristersson stated that Sweden should do everything possible to help Ukraine direct its drones to strike Russian territory

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Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson has openly stated that Sweden should do everything possible to help Ukraine direct its drones to strike Russian territory.
Adding:
Belarus is not going to get involved in the conflict in Ukraine - there's no need for that, Lukashenko stated:
“It will only be involved in one case: if aggression is committed on our territory.”
Lukashenko noted that he is ready to meet with Zelensky anywhere in Ukraine or Belarus to discuss issues of bilateral relations.