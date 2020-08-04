The Beast Destroys The Harlot

It is not normal for plagues, riots, and economic collapse to hit a country all at the same time. If this is a crisis of Biblical proportions then we need to search the Bible for direction. Indications are that we are caught in the middle of a process called “The Fall of Babylon the Great.”



The Western world empire of today is based on two continents: Europe and North America. One part is called the Beast and the other Babylon the Great.



The Bible says that the relationship between the Beast and the Harlot will deteriorate to the point of severe conflict. In fact the Bible says the Beast will destroy the Harlot with fire and eat her flesh.



Could economic sanctions possibly drive Europe to conspire to destroy the United States of America? Author S.A. Molling provides his assessment of the prospects for the U.S.A. in this third installment of his Upward Vision Bible Prophecy Series.



We need to pay attention to the warnings in Revelation for our own good because what we don't know about Bible prophecy can definitely hurt us.