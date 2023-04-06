Create New Account
Exit WHO and its enslaving amendments! Pls follow up the links!
FreedomCitizens
Published Yesterday

Exit the W*H*O*


The following links by James Rogusky will help you to take action in simple steps. Get engaged and start immediately!


Two important videos by James Roguski


https://rumble.com/v2bd13w-live-with-james-roguski.html


https://rumble.com/v2f30j8-international-health-regulation-amendments.html

----------------------------------


REJECT DIGITAL ENSLAVEMENT


https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/reject-digital-enslavement


Bill HR76 / House Resolution Bill 79 & EXIT WHO

https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/79?s=1&r=61


James Rogusky on Bill 79, access the knowledge how to Exit WHO

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/87a220ec-dcce-44d0-8c9c-3022278dad82


The Top 6 Reasons to Speak Out Against the Proposed Amendments to the International Health Regulations / on this web page you can place your comments!


https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/the-top-6-reasons-to-speak-out-against


ScrewThe WHO.com / her your video will find a place, and those of others are available as well!


https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/screw-the-who



Top 10 reasons to Exit WHO / here you find the info on how to connect with yr representatives and their details:


https://inhere.salsalabs.org/usa_exitwho/index.html


A Worldwide Call To Take Immediate & Massive Action / docs in Spanish & English available


https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/a-world-wide-call-to-take-immediate


USEXITWHO.com

SILENCE EQUALS CONSENT


https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/ccbf0cb8-3b2f-4950-9ca3-07883c1319c6]

The people’s amendments to the International Health Regulations.com


https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/the-peoples-amendments-to-the-international



WAKE UP and Smell the Burning of Our Constitution https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/wake-up-and-smell-the-burning-of


Globalagenda.com

whodigital dictatorshipamendmentsjames rogusky

