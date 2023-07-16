Create New Account
#738 // MARCUS TULLIUS CICERO - LIVE
Published Sunday

 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 15.JUL.2023

7:00PM EST

#738 // MARCUS TULLIUS CICERO - LIVE

Tonight, Scott Bennett, Ph.D., former US Army 2LT, Special Operations Officer, Psychological Warfare Analyst, and Lawfare persecuted American hero, joins us. Scott's story and exposé mirror that of Marcus Tullius Cicero, a Roman Republic Senator, treason investigator, and stalwart protagonist for Constitutional Republics and our greater family of man.

Officer Bennett shares his harrowing testimony of the Obama Deep State and connects the dots to Chinese obfuscation, infiltration, and treachery. I met Scott this week at Gerry Folley's Mayflower Compact II event - and learned about his intrepid road down the rabbit hole into the Deep State control grid.

Scott has been a regular contributor on John B. Well's Caravan To Midnight, has been interviewed on RT, Kerry Cassidy's Project Camelot - and Scott is taking the Information War directly into the enemy's bunker.

Warning, tonight's show contains material of an adult nature. Viewer Discretion is strongly advised.


https://rumble.com/v308qgk-738-marcus-tullius-cicero-live.html?mref=2lydb&mc=d2ucq


https://www.gooddog-usa.com


https://truthsocial.com/@GoodDog_USA


https://t.me/GoodDog_USA



https://www.youtube.com/@GoodDog-USA

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/support


http://shrsl.com/3tsy8



