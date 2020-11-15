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NEW Color Warper Tool - DaVinci Resolve 17 Tutorial
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17 views • November 15, 2020
Here's my first look at the new color warper tool which serves as an alternative to color curves for changing the hue, saturation, and luminance of
your video clips in DaVinci Resolve 17.
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Credits
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Game Assets Used in This Project
Red Hood by Legnops https://legnops.itch.io/red-hood-character
Pixel Adventure by Pixel Frog https://pixelfrog-store.itch.io/pixel-adventure-1
Starry Night by Quintino https://quintino-pixels.itch.io/starry-night
Demon Woods Parallax by Aethrall https://aethrall.itch.io/demon-woods-parallax-background
your video clips in DaVinci Resolve 17.
◢◤◣◥ Chris Recommends (Affiliate Links) ◢◤◣◥
Brave Web Browser ►► https://brave.com/chr492
HyperX QuadCast Microphone ►►https://amzn.to/2XXm3vf
Skillshare - 2 Month Free Trial for Online Courses ►► https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
Remove Webcam Background with VCam ►► https://link.xsolla.com/SjZJLGsK
ProtonVPN ►►https://go.getproton.me/SHDO
◢◤◣◥ See My Full Software Courses ◢◤◣◥
http://christutorials.teachable.com
https://www.udemy.com/user/chris-navarre/
https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
➣ Follow Me On
YouTube ►►https://www.youtube.com/user/darkskeletontuts
Minds ►►https://www.minds.com/register?referrer=ChrisTutorials
Steemit ►► https://steemit.com/@christutorials/
Gab.ai ►► https://gab.ai/ChrisTutorials
Bitchute ►►https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hU2elaB5u3kB/
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Credits
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Game Assets Used in This Project
Red Hood by Legnops https://legnops.itch.io/red-hood-character
Pixel Adventure by Pixel Frog https://pixelfrog-store.itch.io/pixel-adventure-1
Starry Night by Quintino https://quintino-pixels.itch.io/starry-night
Demon Woods Parallax by Aethrall https://aethrall.itch.io/demon-woods-parallax-background
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