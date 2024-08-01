BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ingredients in fast food - Paul Saladino
andreash
andreash
83 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
113 views • 9 months ago

https://x.com/paulsaladinomd 

Most people know fast food is bad for you. But I want to expose exactly what is wrong here and why it’s harmful… It’s no surprise that over 70% of Americans are obese and overweight when over 60% of our calories come from ultra-processed foods like these… The ingredient list of Mcdonal’s foods is proof that not all calories will have the same metabolic effects in humans… The seed oils, sythetic additives, and preservatives in these foods impact our hormones and metabolic functions negatively, making it harder for our bodies to produce energy and function properly… This leads to constant hunger, overeating, low energy, poor hormonal health and ultimately weight gain… Humans aren’t meant to consume these processed foods… Our health and well-being depend on many essential nutrients exclusevely found in animal foods… Meat, organs, eggs, fruit, honey and raw dairy are the most nutrient dense foods for humans… These foods allowed us to thrive and evolve for hundreds of thousands of years… It's easy to find quality animal-based foods almost anywhere... It's always meat / organs / fruit / honey / raw dairy… This is an ANIMAL-BASED diet, and I believe this is the most optimal diet for humans on the planet...

Keywords
healthfast foodpaul saladinoanimalbased
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy