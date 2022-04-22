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Senior Mariupol citizen crawls away from the Azov nationalists territory
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137 views • April 22, 2022
RT.
An elderly man told RT of how he was shot when he went out to get water, despite the Ukrainian soldiers' warnings not to do so or risk being hit by a bullet.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11upt9-senior-mariupol-citizen-crawls-away-from-the-azov-nationalists-territory.html
An elderly man told RT of how he was shot when he went out to get water, despite the Ukrainian soldiers' warnings not to do so or risk being hit by a bullet.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11upt9-senior-mariupol-citizen-crawls-away-from-the-azov-nationalists-territory.html
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