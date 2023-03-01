Create New Account
Gold Demand Hits 55-Year High As Recession Signals Flash Red
ITM Trading, INC.
Published Yesterday

Is it a coincidence that central banks are purchasing gold at record rates just before the implementation of a new system?

🗣️Guess what's rearing its ugly head again? That would be more inflation. And guess what's happening with interest rates? I'm going show you that plus I'm going to show you why this is not going to be any kind of soft landing, but that this whole monetary system has to and is already in the process of resetting.


goldsilverrecessioninflationcentral banks

