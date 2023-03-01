Gold Demand Hits 55-Year High As Recession Signals Flash Red

Is it a coincidence that central banks are purchasing gold at record rates just before the implementation of a new system? Think you should be doing the same? If so, learn the gold and silver strategies of the 1% with a FREE strategy call through this link 👉https://calendly.com/itmtrading/brighteon or by calling 866-974-3284.

🗣️Guess what's rearing its ugly head again? That would be more inflation. And guess what's happening with interest rates? I'm going show you that plus I'm going to show you why this is not going to be any kind of soft landing, but that this whole monetary system has to and is already in the process of resetting.





👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️



🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 866-974-3284

🟩 Email us at [email protected]

🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com

🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog

🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading

🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading

🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang