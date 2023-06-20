Create New Account
God Save The [DS] Queen?
Son of the Republic
Her Name Is Lisa Monaco

* She is Deputy Attorney General — no. 2 at the DOJ and queen of the deep state.

* She is (a) knee-deep in every major scandal of the last 6-7 years, (b) effectively running the DOJ and (c) doing clean up/bag man operations to get rid of everyone who’s exposing the left’s scandals.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 20 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2vbps3-its-a-trap-dont-fall-for-it-ep.-2035-05152023.html

