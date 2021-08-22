© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US Will No Longer Be The World's Leading Superpower
Follow
1
Share
Report
225 views • August 22, 2021
In the World Economic Forum's 8 Predictions For The World In 2030, the fall of the US as the World's Superpower was number two. What must happen for this to become a reality? Could what is happening right now in Afghanistan be a key part of the globalist playbook? When will we realize we are just Pawns In The Game in this Satanic Global System?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.