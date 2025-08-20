Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 20, 2025 – WAR with the machines escalates as AI data center power lines face CITIZEN SABOTAGE threats

- FDA Advisory on Contaminated Shrimp (0:11)

- Cesium Eliminator and Its Benefits (4:17)

- Alternative Solutions and Warnings (12:59)

- FDA's Role and Prussian Blue (23:50)

- Additional Blue Dyes and Their Benefits (27:41)

- Photo-Activated Nutrition and Fluorescence (33:49)

- Health Ranger Store's Macaroni and Cheese (41:30)

- Data Center Wars and Power Grid Vulnerabilities (49:05)

- Modular Nuclear Reactors and Cold Fusion (1:14:45)

- Government's Role in Energy Suppression (1:19:42)

- Small Modular Reactors and Nuclear Power Advocacy (1:23:59)

- Government Depopulation Agenda and Technological Advancements (1:28:17)

- Human Extermination and Technological Singularity (1:36:32)

- Economic Implications of Depopulation and Technological Advancements (1:48:13)

- Interview with Tom Woods on Historical Narratives and Government Influence (1:49:06)

- The Role of AI in the Future of Work and Human Society (2:37:16)

- Impact of AI on Personal Services and Human Connection (2:38:43)

- Historical Context and Human Identity (2:43:39)

- AI in Agriculture and Decentralization (2:46:25)

- Ethical and Privacy Concerns (2:51:02)

- Future of AI and Human Reaction (2:53:56)





