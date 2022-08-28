Are They Teslaphoresis Clots? Part 1 of 2: The Diamond Report LIVE with Doug Diamond - 8/27/22

189 views • August 28, 2022

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Fauci The Gaslighting Elf - Part 2 of 2: The Diamond Report LIVE with Doug Diamond - 8/27/22 - https://www.brighteon.com/7e306432-f736-4c12-b63e-6fc713c7ce05

Are They Teslaphoresis Clots? Part 1 of 2: The Diamond Report LIVE with Doug Diamond - 8/27/22

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