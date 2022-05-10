No Jews in Auschwitz!

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Polish survivor Michael Scislowski tells the truth about German concentration camps in Oswiecim (Auschwitz) and Brzezinka (Birkenau). Jews have made a shrine out of German concentration camp in Oswiecim (Auschwitz) completely unfairly. Auschwitz was mainly for the Poles and Christians in general. Jews were transported mainly to Birkenau. Five gas chambers with crematoriums were in Birkenau and only one crematorium in Auschwitz.
https://web.archive.org/web/20240511153837/https://collections.ushmm.org/oh_findingaids/RG-50.233.0121_trs_en.pdf