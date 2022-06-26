A Mysterious Chinese Woman Buys a Super Mansion in Italy for $84 Million in Cash

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https://gnews.org/post/pcu5f54c
06/24/2022 Spotlight on China: A 33-year-old mysterious female shareholder buys mansion overseas for $84 million in cash. Tianyancha and Bloomberg show she is a former board member of JD Health International Inc, established in Hong Kong in December 2018