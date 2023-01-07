Jan. 6th Was The Inflection Point That Exposed The Intelligence Community, Darren Beattie Explains 472

Steve Bannon War Room

The election 2020 has just been exposed as FAKE as Facebook and Twitter both have confessed that the State Dept and CIA and FBI were controlling election news and suppressing any pro Trump information. Everyone knows Trump won 30 states on election day winning by over 1 million votes in PA, WI, GA and AZ, and Biden did not flip the 5 states with a mere 44,000 votes until days after the election. It has now been 100% proven that Biden Lost badly.

Source: https://rumble.com/v246tv2-jan.-6th-was-the-inflection-point-that-exposed-the-intelligence-community-d.html



