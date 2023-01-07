Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jan. 6th Was The Inflection Point That Exposed The Intelligence Community, Darren Beattie Explains 472
160 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Steve Bannon War Room

The election 2020 has just been exposed as FAKE as Facebook and Twitter both have confessed that the State Dept and CIA and FBI were controlling election news and suppressing any pro Trump information. Everyone knows Trump won 30 states on election day winning by over 1 million votes in PA, WI, GA and AZ, and Biden did not flip the 5 states with a mere 44,000 votes until days after the election. It has now been 100% proven that Biden Lost badly.

Source:  https://rumble.com/v246tv2-jan.-6th-was-the-inflection-point-that-exposed-the-intelligence-community-d.html 

Keywords
jake sullivandarren beattiejan 6ray eppsj6fedsurrection2nd yr anniversary

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket