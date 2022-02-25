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War Coming to America
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1268 views • February 25, 2022
Tony Lamb Watchman.
Please see my website at: http://www.TonyLamb.org
I have seen war coming to America. I saw nuclear weapons detonated in most of America's major cities, I have seen foreign troops on American soil. WAR is coming to America and not in the far off distant future BUT SOON, VERY SOON! Remember: BEFORE ONE WOE ENDS ANOTHER WOE BEGINS.
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/c5ee5d53-524e-4518-82cf-284e5a61d670
Please see my website at: http://www.TonyLamb.org
I have seen war coming to America. I saw nuclear weapons detonated in most of America's major cities, I have seen foreign troops on American soil. WAR is coming to America and not in the far off distant future BUT SOON, VERY SOON! Remember: BEFORE ONE WOE ENDS ANOTHER WOE BEGINS.
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/c5ee5d53-524e-4518-82cf-284e5a61d670
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