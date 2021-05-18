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Report: COVID Vaccine adverse effects, huge numbers
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335 views • May 18, 2021
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Report: COVID Vaccine adverse effects, huge numbers
by Jon Rappoport
May 17, 2021
(To join our email list, click here https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001ud8mz_jvjBTzOkGbZdiJBo46JUQr27arzc7iB14AY5JhIaw72kpP6Pri-HboC7JwdJNF19nlyXqkqdjbXK0dCOw_S_ORPVSimGeG4mEiVHo%3D.)
A long-standing private organization, the National Vaccine Information Center [1] [2], has analyzed the US government’s database, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/05/17/report-covid-vaccine-adverse-effects-huge-numbers/
National Vaccination Information Center
https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&;GROUP1=CAT&EVENTS=ON&VAX=COVID19
Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System - VAERS
https://vaers.hhs.gov/
Report: COVID Vaccine adverse effects, huge numbers
by Jon Rappoport
May 17, 2021
(To join our email list, click here https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001ud8mz_jvjBTzOkGbZdiJBo46JUQr27arzc7iB14AY5JhIaw72kpP6Pri-HboC7JwdJNF19nlyXqkqdjbXK0dCOw_S_ORPVSimGeG4mEiVHo%3D.)
A long-standing private organization, the National Vaccine Information Center [1] [2], has analyzed the US government’s database, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/05/17/report-covid-vaccine-adverse-effects-huge-numbers/
National Vaccination Information Center
https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&;GROUP1=CAT&EVENTS=ON&VAX=COVID19
Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System - VAERS
https://vaers.hhs.gov/
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