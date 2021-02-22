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Drone video of Noah's house and grave! Did Ron Wyatt discover it?
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35 views • February 22, 2021
Did Ron Wyatt discover the burial site of Noah and his wife in front of an old ruined house near Mount Ararat? See exclusive drone video of these sites from the air for the first time. Hopefully, future excavations can help us understand the history of this location! Inshallah!
Come explore the mountains of Ararat and walk on the buried remains of Noah's ark and see these sites shown in the video on an upcoming tour:
https://eastturkeyexpedition.com/tour...
Subscribe NOW to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2JsAqko
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#RonWyatt
#Biblicalarchaeology
#DiscoveredMedia
#MountSinai
#NoahsArk
#Sodom&Gomorrah
#SplitRock
#RockofHoreb
#RedSeacrossing
#ArkoftheCovenant
This film cannot be duplicated on other YouTube channels or other media platforms without written permission from Discovered Media.
Follow us!
► https://www.facebook.com/groups/disco...
► https://www.instagram.com/discoveredm...
► https://twitter.com/arkeologist
Our websites!
► Ron Wyatt’s discovery of Mount Sinai in Arabia:
https://discoveredsinai.com
► The discovery of the buried remains of Noah’s ark: https://www.discoverednoahsark.com
Join our tours!
► https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
► https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/expl...
► https://eastturkeyexpedition.com/tour...
► https://eastturkeyexpedition.com
► https://ararattreks.com
Come explore the mountains of Ararat and walk on the buried remains of Noah's ark and see these sites shown in the video on an upcoming tour:
https://eastturkeyexpedition.com/tour...
Subscribe NOW to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2JsAqko
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
#RonWyatt
#Biblicalarchaeology
#DiscoveredMedia
#MountSinai
#NoahsArk
#Sodom&Gomorrah
#SplitRock
#RockofHoreb
#RedSeacrossing
#ArkoftheCovenant
This film cannot be duplicated on other YouTube channels or other media platforms without written permission from Discovered Media.
Follow us!
► https://www.facebook.com/groups/disco...
► https://www.instagram.com/discoveredm...
► https://twitter.com/arkeologist
Our websites!
► Ron Wyatt’s discovery of Mount Sinai in Arabia:
https://discoveredsinai.com
► The discovery of the buried remains of Noah’s ark: https://www.discoverednoahsark.com
Join our tours!
► https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
► https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/expl...
► https://eastturkeyexpedition.com/tour...
► https://eastturkeyexpedition.com
► https://ararattreks.com
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