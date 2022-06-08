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THE BIGGEST COVER-UP IN HUMAN HISTORY [Third Eye Pineal Gland]
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1012 views • June 08, 2022
THE BIGGEST COVER-UP IN HUMAN HISTORY [Third Eye Pineal Gland]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DCJ2rFKaze2R/
The “Illuminati” pyramid is not an evil symbol.
[They] want you to think it’s evil because they keep it hidden it from us.
Illuminati derives from the word, Illuminate, to bring light.
They are the enlightened ones.
Why do they worship the Egyptian Sun Gods?
Because they knew about the Sun and it’s energy thru the pyramids.
If you put the triangle in front of your forehead and look directly into the sun, the energy from the sun rays will hit directly onto your third eye, the pineal gland.
The third eye is what gives you a higher consciousness and the ability to see beyond time & space.
“Don’t look directly at the sun or you’ll go blind.”
Where do you think that came from?
They lied about everything.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DCJ2rFKaze2R/
The “Illuminati” pyramid is not an evil symbol.
[They] want you to think it’s evil because they keep it hidden it from us.
Illuminati derives from the word, Illuminate, to bring light.
They are the enlightened ones.
Why do they worship the Egyptian Sun Gods?
Because they knew about the Sun and it’s energy thru the pyramids.
If you put the triangle in front of your forehead and look directly into the sun, the energy from the sun rays will hit directly onto your third eye, the pineal gland.
The third eye is what gives you a higher consciousness and the ability to see beyond time & space.
“Don’t look directly at the sun or you’ll go blind.”
Where do you think that came from?
They lied about everything.
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