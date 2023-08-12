Create New Account
P.1 My turmeric harvest for 2023: One pot done, over a dozen to go… MVI_3551-2merged
Published 21 hours ago

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/f8906f5e-e2ec-4fbc-8460-258137bad34f

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/011b030f-4699-4265-8d04-91f5cad00fed

I am pleased with the yield from my first pot of turmeric, and expect the same results from most of the remainder. August here in Perth is getting a bit late to harvest for eating, but they are still looking good, yet are budding up for the new season around the corner. Grow turmeric if you possibly can, it is a SUPERFOOD and SUPERMEDICINE. Disclaimer: this is not medical advice.

Keywords
healthpreppinggardensurvivalmedicineturmericsuperfoodhomestoragetubersrhizomes

