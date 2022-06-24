The Corbett Report: And Now... Climate Lockdowns! #NewWorldNextWeek [23.06.2022]

ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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This week on the New World Next Week: the controlled demolition of the economy continues apace; France introduces climate lockdowns (exactly as predicted); and trust in the dinosaur media sinks to NEW all-time lows!SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20220623/





The Corbett Report - 59807 subscribers

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ya1RUM0DiRPJ/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/corbettreport/