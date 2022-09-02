Aishwarya Aswath’s death: apology asked for from Premier Mark McGowan; Sunday Times Western Australia August 28th 2022 MVI_7220

I deeply feel for the parents of Aishwarya Aswath, Aswath Chavittupara, her father, and, her mother, Prasitha Sasidharan, for the death of their precious 7-year-old daughter. My focus in this video is on the low-calibre of our politicians in general, Premier Mark McGowan in particular, and the dysfunctional allopathic medical system. Politicians are quick to boast about the quantity metrics such as money put into the health system, but never speak to genuine quality, which allopathy has an abysmal track record on.

Disclaimer: my pejoratives directed at Mark McGowan are my opinions only, and may be well off mark.