© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Να παραιτηθούν κάθε ελπίδος όσοι δεν αγωνίζονται.
Follow
9
Share
Report
260 views • February 14, 2020
Όποιος θέλει να ελπίζει δεν έχει άλλη επιλογή από το να αρχίσει να αγωνίζεται.
Ομιλία στις 10.02.20 στα γραφεία του συλλόγου.
Ομιλία στις 10.02.20 στα γραφεία του συλλόγου.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.