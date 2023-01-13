Democrat Hank Johnson Floats Conspiracy Theory About Biden's Classified Documents Discovered in Multiple Locations: 'Things Can Be Planted'



"My response to it all is that alleged classified documents showing up allegedly in the possession of Joseph Biden, there is so much that needs to be investigated, and that's what I call for, everything to be investigated. But I’m suspicious of the timing of it," Johnson told a Fox News reporter.



"I'm also aware of the fact that things can be planted on people. Places and things can be planted. Things can be planted in places and then discovered conveniently. That may be what has occurred here. I'm not ruling that out. But I'm open in terms of the investigation needs to be investigated," he added with a straight face.

