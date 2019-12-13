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HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE DEBATE OF ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT 12/11/19 DAY ONE
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6 views • December 13, 2019
The House Judiciary Committee met to mark up two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
This first day of the hearing included opening statements by Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), Ranking Member Doug Collins (R-GA) and committee members.
PEOPLE IN THIS VIDEO
Kelly Armstrong
U.S. Representative
[R] North Dakota
Karen Bass
U.S. Representative
[D] California
Andy Biggs
U.S. Representative
[R] Arizona
Ken Buck
U.S. Representative
[R] Colorado
Steve Chabot
U.S. Representative
[R] Ohio
David N. Cicilline
U.S. Representative
[D] Rhode Island
Ben Cline
U.S. Representative
[R] Virginia
Steve Cohen
U.S. Representative
[D] Tennessee
Doug Collins
U.S. Representative
[R] Georgia
Lou Correa
U.S. Representative
[D] California
Madeleine Dean
U.S. Representative
[D] Pennsylvania
Val Demings
U.S. Representative
[D] Florida
Ted Deutch
U.S. Representative
[D] Florida
Veronica Escobar
U.S. Representative
[D] Texas
Matt Gaetz
U.S. Representative
[R] Florida
Sylvia Garcia
U.S. Representative
[D] Texas
Louie Gohmert Jr.
U.S. Representative
[R] Texas
Sheila Jackson-Lee
U.S. Representative
[D] Texas
Pramila Jayapal
U.S. Representative
[D] Washington
Hakeem Jeffries
U.S. Representative
[D] New York
Hank Johnson Jr.
U.S. Representative
[D] Georgia
Mike Johnson
U.S. Representative
[R] Louisiana
Jim Jordan
U.S. Representative
[R] Ohio
Debbie Lesko
U.S. Representative
[R] Arizona
Zoe Lofgren
U.S. Representative
[D] California
Lucia "Lucy" K. McBath
U.S. Representative
[D] Georgia
Tom McClintock
U.S. Representative
[R] California
Debbie Mucarsel-Powell
U.S. Representative
[D] Florida
Jerrold Nadler
U.S. Representative
[D] New York
Joe Neguse
U.S. Representative
[D] Colorado
Jamie Raskin
U.S. Representative
[D] Maryland
John Ratcliffe
U.S. Representative
[R] Texas
Guy Reschenthaler
U.S. Representative
[R] Pennsylvania
Cedric Richmond
U.S. Representative
[D] Louisiana
Martha Roby
U.S. Representative
[R] Alabama
Mary Gay Scanlon
U.S. Representative
[D] Pennsylvania
James Sensenbrenner Jr.
U.S. Representative
[R] Wisconsin
Greg Stanton
U.S. Representative
[D] Arizona
Greg Steube
U.S. Representative
[R] Florida
Eric Swalwell
U.S. Representative
[D] California
HOSTING ORGANIZATION - House Judiciary Committee
This first day of the hearing included opening statements by Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), Ranking Member Doug Collins (R-GA) and committee members.
PEOPLE IN THIS VIDEO
Kelly Armstrong
U.S. Representative
[R] North Dakota
Karen Bass
U.S. Representative
[D] California
Andy Biggs
U.S. Representative
[R] Arizona
Ken Buck
U.S. Representative
[R] Colorado
Steve Chabot
U.S. Representative
[R] Ohio
David N. Cicilline
U.S. Representative
[D] Rhode Island
Ben Cline
U.S. Representative
[R] Virginia
Steve Cohen
U.S. Representative
[D] Tennessee
Doug Collins
U.S. Representative
[R] Georgia
Lou Correa
U.S. Representative
[D] California
Madeleine Dean
U.S. Representative
[D] Pennsylvania
Val Demings
U.S. Representative
[D] Florida
Ted Deutch
U.S. Representative
[D] Florida
Veronica Escobar
U.S. Representative
[D] Texas
Matt Gaetz
U.S. Representative
[R] Florida
Sylvia Garcia
U.S. Representative
[D] Texas
Louie Gohmert Jr.
U.S. Representative
[R] Texas
Sheila Jackson-Lee
U.S. Representative
[D] Texas
Pramila Jayapal
U.S. Representative
[D] Washington
Hakeem Jeffries
U.S. Representative
[D] New York
Hank Johnson Jr.
U.S. Representative
[D] Georgia
Mike Johnson
U.S. Representative
[R] Louisiana
Jim Jordan
U.S. Representative
[R] Ohio
Debbie Lesko
U.S. Representative
[R] Arizona
Zoe Lofgren
U.S. Representative
[D] California
Lucia "Lucy" K. McBath
U.S. Representative
[D] Georgia
Tom McClintock
U.S. Representative
[R] California
Debbie Mucarsel-Powell
U.S. Representative
[D] Florida
Jerrold Nadler
U.S. Representative
[D] New York
Joe Neguse
U.S. Representative
[D] Colorado
Jamie Raskin
U.S. Representative
[D] Maryland
John Ratcliffe
U.S. Representative
[R] Texas
Guy Reschenthaler
U.S. Representative
[R] Pennsylvania
Cedric Richmond
U.S. Representative
[D] Louisiana
Martha Roby
U.S. Representative
[R] Alabama
Mary Gay Scanlon
U.S. Representative
[D] Pennsylvania
James Sensenbrenner Jr.
U.S. Representative
[R] Wisconsin
Greg Stanton
U.S. Representative
[D] Arizona
Greg Steube
U.S. Representative
[R] Florida
Eric Swalwell
U.S. Representative
[D] California
HOSTING ORGANIZATION - House Judiciary Committee
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