04/19/2023 Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio Show: The DOJ redacted the names of the sponsors of the CCP spies while failing to redact the names of the sponsors of Mr. Miles Guo and Ms. Yvette Wang. It is a double standard. Moreover, the spy who ran the secret police station for the CCP was released on bail, while Mr. Miles Guo remains imprisoned and unable to testify in the case of the CCP's persecution of himself.

04/19/2023 妮可做客Winn Tucson电台节目：司法部将中共间谍的担保人名字进行了遮盖处理，却没有对郭文贵先生和王雁平女士的担保人信息进行保密。这又是双重标准。而且，为中共运作秘密警察局的间谍得以保释，而郭文贵先生却依然被关押，无法为中共迫害自己的案子作证。

