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Destruction of the tempel (higher resolution)
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234 views • January 03, 2022
Matthew 24:1-2
1 Then Jesus went out and departed from the tempel, and His disciples came up to show Him the buildings of the tempel. 2 And Jesus said to them "Do you not see all these things ? Assuredly, I say to you, not one stone shall be left here upon anouther, that shall be left here upon anouther, that shall not be thrown down"
1 Then Jesus went out and departed from the tempel, and His disciples came up to show Him the buildings of the tempel. 2 And Jesus said to them "Do you not see all these things ? Assuredly, I say to you, not one stone shall be left here upon anouther, that shall be left here upon anouther, that shall not be thrown down"
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