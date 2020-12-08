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Πως οι λευκοί μετανάστες κατέκτησαν την Αμερική !
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32 views • December 08, 2020
Το βίντεο κινουμένων σχεδίων αν και υπερβολικό και απέχει από τα πραγματικά γεγονότα θέλει να μας δείξει πως με την καραμέλα του Ρατσισμού μπορούν και αλλοιώνουν τους πληθυσμούς με εισροή εκατομμυρίων λαθρομεταναστών στα έθνη , έτσι ώστε να χάσουν την εθνικότητα ,την παράδοση και την ταυτότητά τους.Κοινοποιήστε το βίντεο για να προβληματιστούν και άλλοι.
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