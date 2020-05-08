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"This Is J. Edgar Hoover Stuff..." Senator Lindsey Graham Is Finally Making Sense 1920-9A
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10 views • May 08, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1920 - Thursday - May 07, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link:  https://youtu.be/6auyiC4F0TY 
 
 
"This Is J. Edgar Hoover Stuff..." Senator Lindsey Graham Is Finally Making Sense 1920-9A
 
Senator Lindsey Graham must be thinking about his reelection again because he’s back to making sense mode.  In this interview Senator Graham discusses the second scope memo (August 2, 2017) and actually uses a timeline to outline how the Mueller investigation itself was based on a fraud.   “This Is J. Edgar Hoover Stuff…” Senator Lindsey Graham Is Finally Making Sense – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/zEpI30qDXPY
 
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