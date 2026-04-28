The Big Picture

Everything is a commercial enterprise.

It is a business.

The accounting of that business is fundamental to human society.

We are being upgraded re: technology so that accounting will be done on distributed ledger blockchain.

We are moving into a tokenized world.





The full webcast is linked below.





Jean-Claude@BeyondMystic | The Wacky Woo Show (26 April 2026)

https://rumble.com/v79115a--the-wacky-woo-show-with-jc-and-dick-allgire-apr-26-2026.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ft1y_nnq_Mc