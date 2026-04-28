The Big Picture

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Everything is a commercial enterprise.
It is a business.
The accounting of that business is fundamental to human society.
We are being upgraded re: technology so that accounting will be done on distributed ledger blockchain.
We are moving into a tokenized world.
The full webcast is linked below.
Jean-Claude@BeyondMystic | The Wacky Woo Show (26 April 2026)
https://rumble.com/v79115a--the-wacky-woo-show-with-jc-and-dick-allgire-apr-26-2026.html