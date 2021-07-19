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FRANCE UNDER [COVID BANKSTER] DICTATORSHIP
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191 views • July 19, 2021
FRANCE UNDER [COVID BANKSTER] DICTATORSHIP
(REINER FUELLMICH; VIRGINIE DE ARAUJO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fIeb3B5dE1RN/
Reiner Fuellmich (Corona Ausschuss)
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tangentopolis (world orders review)
========
FRANCE UNDER DICTATORSHIP (Reiner Fuellmich; Virginie de Araujo)
[SHARE] https://www.bitchute.com/video/fIeb3B5dE1RN/ [SHARE]
========
An update on the totalitarianism and tyranny occurring now in France, July 17, 2021
========
Courtesy of Debess @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/debess/
(mirror) https://www.bitchute.com/video/NdczaoMo8E7b/
========
French Police Put Their Helmets Down
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aqPzx8jtYmOn/
========
Now See... .. .
========
Jacques Attali https://www.bitchute.com/video/SCd1kfiMWmYa/
Jacques Attali Predicts Pandemic and Genocide of Useless eaters in 1981
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OI94eArSUSaU/
OPERATION GLADIO (NATO's SECRET ARMIES)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hvu97wZfJ2UT/
========
(Dr. David E. Martin; Dr. Reiner Fuellmich) Corona Committee [Complete Bombshell Interview]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f4xAbU48b6eX/
========
Virginie de Araujo-Recchia, attorney at the Paris Bar Association. After obtaining a master's degree in European and international law, then a post master’s degree in international commercial law at the University of Paris Descartes, she joined Clifford Chance an international law firm, then Ernst & Young and the Law Firm Pierre Boudriot, specializing in tax and intellectual property law. In 2014, she founded her own practice.
========
Thanks also goes to the excellent Info That Matters for bringing this piece.
@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ggt/
====My Links=================
=============================
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576 Awesome Covid: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/shane_st_pierre/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, Covid, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol, wwg1wga, NewWorldOrder,
(REINER FUELLMICH; VIRGINIE DE ARAUJO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fIeb3B5dE1RN/
Reiner Fuellmich (Corona Ausschuss)
========
tangentopolis (world orders review)
========
FRANCE UNDER DICTATORSHIP (Reiner Fuellmich; Virginie de Araujo)
[SHARE] https://www.bitchute.com/video/fIeb3B5dE1RN/ [SHARE]
========
An update on the totalitarianism and tyranny occurring now in France, July 17, 2021
========
Courtesy of Debess @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/debess/
(mirror) https://www.bitchute.com/video/NdczaoMo8E7b/
========
French Police Put Their Helmets Down
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aqPzx8jtYmOn/
========
Now See... .. .
========
Jacques Attali https://www.bitchute.com/video/SCd1kfiMWmYa/
Jacques Attali Predicts Pandemic and Genocide of Useless eaters in 1981
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OI94eArSUSaU/
OPERATION GLADIO (NATO's SECRET ARMIES)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hvu97wZfJ2UT/
========
(Dr. David E. Martin; Dr. Reiner Fuellmich) Corona Committee [Complete Bombshell Interview]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f4xAbU48b6eX/
========
Virginie de Araujo-Recchia, attorney at the Paris Bar Association. After obtaining a master's degree in European and international law, then a post master’s degree in international commercial law at the University of Paris Descartes, she joined Clifford Chance an international law firm, then Ernst & Young and the Law Firm Pierre Boudriot, specializing in tax and intellectual property law. In 2014, she founded her own practice.
========
Thanks also goes to the excellent Info That Matters for bringing this piece.
@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ggt/
====My Links=================
=============================
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576 Awesome Covid: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/shane_st_pierre/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, Covid, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol, wwg1wga, NewWorldOrder,
Keywords
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