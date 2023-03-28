https://gettr.com/post/p2cs1uk89cb
03/27/2023 Former prosecutor and law professor David Clements: For Mr. Miles Guo, even his home country deadly set against him, where else would he go? So there's no "flight risk" for him, and this case is a white-collar accusation, so he's not a danger to the community, which makes him a perfect candidate to have bail. The reason he wasn't granted pretrial conditional release was that they wanted to put a muzzle on him, which seemed more like a political hit.
03/27/2023 前检察官、法学教授大卫·克莱门茨：对于郭文贵先生来说，连他的母国都把他视为眼中钉，他还能逃到哪儿去？所以他不存在“潜逃风险”，且本案也是经济犯罪指控，所以他也不会对社区构成危险，因此他完全有资格获得保释。他之所以未被获准审前有条件释放，是因为他们要让他噤声，这看起来更像是一场政治迫害。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.