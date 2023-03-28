https://gettr.com/post/p2cs1uk89cb

03/27/2023 Former prosecutor and law professor David Clements: For Mr. Miles Guo, even his home country deadly set against him, where else would he go? So there's no "flight risk" for him, and this case is a white-collar accusation, so he's not a danger to the community, which makes him a perfect candidate to have bail. The reason he wasn't granted pretrial conditional release was that they wanted to put a muzzle on him, which seemed more like a political hit.





03/27/2023 前检察官、法学教授大卫·克莱门茨：对于郭文贵先生来说，连他的母国都把他视为眼中钉，他还能逃到哪儿去？所以他不存在“潜逃风险”，且本案也是经济犯罪指控，所以他也不会对社区构成危险，因此他完全有资格获得保释。他之所以未被获准审前有条件释放，是因为他们要让他噤声，这看起来更像是一场政治迫害。





