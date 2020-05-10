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Judy Mikovits PhD, Dr Fauci's DARKEST SECRET, Surfaces As His Flawed Predictive Model FAILS - 4/29/2020
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154 views • May 10, 2020
In this April 29, 2020 Next News Network presentation and interview with Dr. Judy Mikovits PhD., Dr. Judy nuances further into her experiences deepening our understanding of the Darkness hidden within the agenda being foisted by Fauci, Gates, and others...
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