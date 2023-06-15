The sea in Odessa after the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station turned green , eyewitnesses report.
The blooming was caused by potentially toxic cyanobacteria according to Ukrainians.
A comment said about this:
Sudden increase in organic and mineral matter will create paradise for phytoplankton. In the longer term, sea life should profit from the added biomass.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.