The Sea in Odessa after the Destruction of the Kakhovskaya Hydroelectric Power Station turned 'Green', eyewitnesses report
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 18 hours ago

 The sea in Odessa after the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station turned green , eyewitnesses report.

The blooming was caused by potentially toxic cyanobacteria according to Ukrainians.

A comment said about this:

Sudden increase in organic and mineral matter will create paradise for phytoplankton. In the longer term, sea life should profit from the added biomass.



