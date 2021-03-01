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Small Business Email Marketing - 5 Step Tutorial
Jurina Enterprises
Jurina Enterprises
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21 views • March 01, 2021
If you're an entrepreneur or you own your own business, it can be difficult to wade through all the information for marketing your business. If you're having trouble figuring out what steps to take to develop and optimize your email marketing so that it efficiently converts more of your audience, this practical guide will give you the big picture of what needs to be accomplished in order to have your business's email marketing running smoothly.


If you hang around to the end, then I have a special free very valuable take away for you.


// Resources //


☑️ 5 Step Action Plan for Successful Small Business Email Marketing: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/m84RLWO


💻 Visit My Website: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com

🧰 Email Marketing Welcome Sequence Workshop:
https://email-marketing-pros-in-progress.teachable.com/p/email-marketing-developing-a-welcome-sequence


☎️ Free Business Marketing Consult: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com/contact

📨 Try Constant Contact free for 60 days, no payment info needed: https://go.constantcontact.com/signup.jsp?pn=jurinaenterprises


// Music //
Used royalty free from Bensound.com titled creative minds
Keywords
email list buildingemail marketing tutorialemail marketing for beginnersemail marketing guideemail marketing strategiesemail marketing for small businessesemail marketing courseemail marketing toolsemail marketing tipsconstant contact email marketingconstant contact tutorialjurina enterprisesbusiness email marketingsmall business email marketingemail marketing conversionemail marketing for business
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