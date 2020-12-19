© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Spoetzl Brewing Shiner Holiday Cheer 4.0/5
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • December 19, 2020
It's that time of the year folks. Let's take a look at a few of the Christmas/Winter brews.
This is the offering from Shiner Texas's flagship brewery. A Peach and Pecan brew, this is a Dunkelweizen and she runs 5.4 ABV with the IBUs listed as 22 the SRM is 80 by my eye. The nose is sweet and fruity from the peaches is nice. The initial hit is sweet and fruity but not overwhelming. She run fast thru the middle , dry across the palate and she finishes up w just a hint of the pecan nuttiness. Not a bad brew but a bit on the sweet side for me. I do like it tho and if you lean towards the sweeter stuff this is worth a look.
Thanks for coming by, liking and sharing folks.
Have a good one,
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/
This is the offering from Shiner Texas's flagship brewery. A Peach and Pecan brew, this is a Dunkelweizen and she runs 5.4 ABV with the IBUs listed as 22 the SRM is 80 by my eye. The nose is sweet and fruity from the peaches is nice. The initial hit is sweet and fruity but not overwhelming. She run fast thru the middle , dry across the palate and she finishes up w just a hint of the pecan nuttiness. Not a bad brew but a bit on the sweet side for me. I do like it tho and if you lean towards the sweeter stuff this is worth a look.
Thanks for coming by, liking and sharing folks.
Have a good one,
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.