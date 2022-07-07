Analysis & Inteligence - RUSSIA FIGHTS the UKRAINIAN MILITARY. The UKRAINIAN MILITARY FIGHTS ZELENSKY - 070622

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RUSSIA FIGHTS THE UKRAINIAN MILITARY. THE UKRAINIAN MILITARY FIGHTS ZELENSKY
https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-syria-on-july-6-2022-map-update/
You may see the full-size map HERE (https://s2.cdnstatic.space/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/6july2022_Syria_war_map.jpg)
South Front (https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-syria-on-july-6-2022-map-update/)
Military Situation In Syria On July 6, 2022 (Map Update)