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Dr Ryan Cole speaking about the Vaccines and forced vaccine mandates
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830 views • August 23, 2021
Dr Ryan Cole says after the vaccine came out they are seeing a 20 times increase in endometrial cancer in his lab. As well as an increase in other cancers and disease such as herpes, shingles, skin cancer.
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