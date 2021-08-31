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AxeTruth 08/25 Wednesday Chopping Block – Resident Joke Biden needs to be tried for treason.
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20 views • August 31, 2021
Resident Joe Biden has did the ultimate screw ups.. the Afghanistan crisis has set the world back 20 years.
1. Feature article reading from Mid South Tribune By Ms. Arelya J. Mitchell, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief " Joe Biden Must be Impeached and Charged with Treason"
https://themidsouthtribuneblog.wordpress.com/2021/08/19/joe-biden-must-be-impeached-and-charged-with-treason/
2. Hollywood burn news- Cinderella remake is just TRASH
3. Oregon has MASK MANDATE outdoors
4. Busta Rhymes is on fire , says "Fcuk your Mask" that they government trampling over our civil liberties
5. Biden asked question by reporters they cut his mic
6. Tropical Storm Heri flooding apartments in New York
7. Shooter opened fire on Miami Beach tourist, danced over body: witness
https://nypost.com/2021/08/25/shooter-opened-fire-on-miami-beach-tourist-danced-over-body/?utm_medium=SocialFlow&;utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_source=NYPTwitter
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
1. Feature article reading from Mid South Tribune By Ms. Arelya J. Mitchell, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief " Joe Biden Must be Impeached and Charged with Treason"
https://themidsouthtribuneblog.wordpress.com/2021/08/19/joe-biden-must-be-impeached-and-charged-with-treason/
2. Hollywood burn news- Cinderella remake is just TRASH
3. Oregon has MASK MANDATE outdoors
4. Busta Rhymes is on fire , says "Fcuk your Mask" that they government trampling over our civil liberties
5. Biden asked question by reporters they cut his mic
6. Tropical Storm Heri flooding apartments in New York
7. Shooter opened fire on Miami Beach tourist, danced over body: witness
https://nypost.com/2021/08/25/shooter-opened-fire-on-miami-beach-tourist-danced-over-body/?utm_medium=SocialFlow&;utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_source=NYPTwitter
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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