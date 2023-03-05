Economist Hunter Voss : The CCP is growing, and it will take over the United States if we don't stop it at its source

https://gettr.com/post/p2aixr19ea1

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Economist Hunter Voss @hunterjvoss : The CCP is growing, and it will take over the United States if we don't stop it at its source. They have done massive military operations, from flying balloons over our country to aggression in the South China Sea. They have the potential to stop international trade throughout all of Asia through their military and they need to be stopped immediately.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 经济学家亨特·沃斯：中共正在壮大，如果我们不从根源上铲除它，那么它将会占领美国。从让一个间谍气球飞越我们国家，到其在南中国海的侵略扩张，中共已经进行了大量的军事演习。而且，他们有能力通过军事停止亚洲所有的国际贸易，我们必须立即阻止中共的所作所为。





