Jubilant Arabs Rejoice at the Captivity of the Israelis - Islamic Resistance

Of course, there hasn’t been such footage on the Internet for a long time.

Look at the jubilant Arabs who rejoice at the captivity of the Israelis. The mere fact of carrying out such a spectacular operation in a truly Arab spirit, which the “Islamic Jihad” launched today, has excited the entire circuit of the “Islamic resistance.”

Adding:

The Lebanese Hezbollah movement welcomed the Palestinian operation against Israel, calling on the entire axis of Islamic resistance to support this fight.

They themselves stated that they are closely observing and monitoring.

This is exactly what we wrote about: Hezbollah will not participate in the conflict except in the first role. If the Palestinians call them, asking for help , then yes. Otherwise, the Lebanese will take a wait-and-see attitude, talking with ostentatious wisdom about the struggle and great feat of the Palestinian people.

This has been repeatedly confirmed by the experience of previous exacerbations in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone. If today a full-fledged war is declared in Israel and a ground operation is launched, and the question of the survival of Palestine becomes an issue, then, yes, they will inevitably have to get involved in the process. But not before.

Of course, individual excesses are possible: in the past, Lebanese units of 15-20 people on their own initiative tried to cross the fence on the border with Israel without coordination with the leadership. Hezbollah cleverly presented this as a feat and spiritual impulse of individual fighters, but at the same time they clearly drew the parallel that this was a private initiative of individual members of the organization, and not of Hezbollah as a whole.