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Plandemic Planners Threaten A Dark Winter For America - #NewWorldNextWeek
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1538 views • May 14, 2020
corbettreport

Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: Ousted Whistleblower Warns of “Darkest Winter In Modern History”
https://bit.ly/2WWltgD

Ousted Vaccine Chief Bright to Warn “Window of Opportunity Is Closing" for Virus Response
https://bit.ly/2yKQ0Gv

PDF: “Scientific Integrity in the COVID-19 Response - Statement of Rick Bright, Ph.D”
https://bit.ly/2WVKHvI

Colleagues Paint Mixed Picture of Ousted Vaccine Chief
https://politi.co/2LnHNL1

’Dead Zone’ TV Episode 'Plague' From 2003: Coronavirus From China, Chloroquine As Treatment
https://bit.ly/3fMoHMr

“Operation Dark Winter” Videos (Jun. 22-23, 2001)
https://bit.ly/2T5aWPd

Story #2: Bars, Restaurants Allowed To Reopen If They Agree To Snitch On Customers
https://bit.ly/2YYXksE

Washington State Restaurants Will Have to Keep Log of Customers to Aid in Contact Tracing
https://bit.ly/2T2CLI1

Kansas County Orders Businesses to Track Customers; Lawsuit Calls That Unconstitutional
https://bit.ly/3bvGBzy

Tesla’s Elon Musk Defies Government Orders in an Act of Economic Civil Disobedience
https://bit.ly/2WsuyyX

Opposing Lockdown Is NOT “Profits Before People”
https://bit.ly/2T2FHnY

Story #3: The Age Of ‘Rona Has ’Black Mirror’ Creator Writing Comedies Instead
https://bit.ly/2T1ZDYc

BBC Two Confirms Charlie Brooker’s ‘Antiviral Wipe’
https://bit.ly/2WUqwhJ

You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join. Thank You.
Keywords
americavaccinecorbettreportslaverytyrannybig brotherelon muskunconstitutionalcivil disobediencebusinesseslockdownnewworldnextweekcovid 19plandemiccontact tracingdark wintertrack customers
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