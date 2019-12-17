© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kondrot Restore Vision Program- Day one: Talk on Nutrition, hydration and reducing stress
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • December 17, 2019
One-Year Restore Vision Program- Introductory talk on Nutrition, hydration and stress.
The eye doctor may have said "nothing else can be done".
Know that there is hope . There are non-invasive alternatives to consider.
One-Year Restore Vision Program Includes:
Comprehensive 4-day program
2-day return visit in 6 months
One year of follow up care
For more info go to
www.KondrotProgram.com
The eye doctor may have said "nothing else can be done".
Know that there is hope . There are non-invasive alternatives to consider.
One-Year Restore Vision Program Includes:
Comprehensive 4-day program
2-day return visit in 6 months
One year of follow up care
For more info go to
www.KondrotProgram.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.