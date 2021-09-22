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Totalitarian Dictatorship
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642 views • September 22, 2021
#Melbourne: a totalitarian dictatorship void of basic rights and freedoms, where people are locked in their homes, stripped of their livelihoods and coerced to get vaccinated and where counter terrorism measures are deployed against citizens for non-compliance. #tyrants #Australia #lockdown #protests #tyranny
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