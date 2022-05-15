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What's Wrong With Communism?
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12 views • May 15, 2022
Is there anything wrong with taking from the rich and giving to the poor? This is one of the fundamental goals of political communism, and while it may SEEM consistent with what Jesus taught, there is a glaring ANTI-Christian issue with this approach to government. In our zeal to bring equality to our world, we must not fall for the lie that legislation can create heaven on Earth. There's a huge difference between the communism that Jesus and the early Church taught and practiced, and the political communism that exists in some countries around the world today. Watch this video to discover how true, Christian communism works.
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