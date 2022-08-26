Activate God Particle Prāṇa Within to Self-Heal Illness Using Qigong: Merkaba Chakras #88

Welcome to another episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we explore the ancient wellness practice of energy medicine found in Qigong and Tai Chi with author, Dr. Roger Jahnke of “The Healer Within”. We explore how Qigong, Tai Chi, Yoga, & many other martial arts are a form of active meditation such as walking meditation, because it activates the energy healing frequency of Gamma brainwaves. Along with gratitude and quantum hypnosis, active breathing meditation changes our consciousness to the transcendental Gamma brainwaves that connects the user to Prana, Qi, life force, or in layman's terms, our creator. Dr. Roger Jahnke, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!





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For more information about Dr. Roger Jahnke and his team’s offerings, courses, books, please visit their website:

https://www.iiqtc.org

https://www.youtube.com/c/TaiChiAndQigongWay





To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/





Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/



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