BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Activate God Particle Prāṇa Within to Self-Heal Illness Using Qigong: Merkaba Chakras #88
Merkaba Chakras
Merkaba Chakras
37 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
32 views • August 26, 2022

Welcome to another episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we explore the ancient wellness practice of energy medicine found in Qigong and Tai Chi with author, Dr. Roger Jahnke of “The Healer Within”. We explore how Qigong, Tai Chi, Yoga, & many other martial arts are a form of active meditation such as walking meditation, because it activates the energy healing frequency of Gamma brainwaves. Along with gratitude and quantum hypnosis, active breathing meditation changes our consciousness to the transcendental Gamma brainwaves that connects the user to Prana, Qi, life force, or in layman's terms, our creator. Dr. Roger Jahnke, welcome to Merkaba Chakras! 


Rokfin gets exclusive 1st preview for a week, then it goes to these other video sites. PLEASE diversify where you get information by adding these free speech platforms. https://rokfin.com/MerkabaChakras

https://rumble.com/c/c-889303

https://www.bitchute.com/merkabachakras/

https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/merkabachakras
https://utreon.com/c/MerkabaChakras
 https://www.youtube.com/merkabachakras


There are over 65 podcast sites to listen to the audio only version. The main one is: https://anchor.fm/merkabachakras 


For more information about Dr. Roger Jahnke and his team’s offerings, courses, books, please visit their website:
https://www.iiqtc.org 

https://www.youtube.com/c/TaiChiAndQigongWay 


To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/


Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/


 #rogerjahnke, #qigong, #taichi, #transcendentalmeditation, #meditation, #5thdimension , #consciousness , #energyhealing , #healingmeditation , #yoga, #martialartshealing, #spirituality , #godparticle, #newearth , #spiritualawakening , #pastlives , #multiverse , #3rddimension, #frequencies , #timelineshift, #Buddhism, #ParallelRealities, #timelines, #futurelives, #PreLifePlanning, #Meditation, #Dimensions, #Interdimension, #TimeTravel, #MandelaEffects, #prana, #newearth, #energyhealingcourses , #metaphysics , #chakraclearing, #hinduism, #lemuria, #shamanism, #hmong

Keywords
yogaspiritualityconsciousnessenergy healingqigongtai chipast livesmultiverse5th dimensionnew earthspiritual awakeningtranscendental meditationhealing meditation3rd dimensiongod particleroger jahnkemartial arts healing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Review New York Healthcare Workers&#8217; Challenge to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Review New York Healthcare Workers’ Challenge to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Morgan S. Verity
Iron-rich foods that outperform spinach

Iron-rich foods that outperform spinach

Kevin Hughes
Higher Intake of Phytochemical-Rich Foods Tied to Lower Ovarian Cancer Odds, Study Finds

Higher Intake of Phytochemical-Rich Foods Tied to Lower Ovarian Cancer Odds, Study Finds

Coco Somers
Sound, Music Therapy Can Be Used for Anxiety, Chronic Pain Treatment, Report Says

Sound, Music Therapy Can Be Used for Anxiety, Chronic Pain Treatment, Report Says

Edison Reed
The hidden cost of convenience: How ultra-processed foods may be fueling a Crohn’s disease epidemic

The hidden cost of convenience: How ultra-processed foods may be fueling a Crohn’s disease epidemic

Ava Grace
Three-Minute Sprints Alter Blood Proteins More Than 90 Minutes of Moderate Exercise, Rockefeller Study Finds

Three-Minute Sprints Alter Blood Proteins More Than 90 Minutes of Moderate Exercise, Rockefeller Study Finds

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy