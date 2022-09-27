Catholicism today and the Vatican's involvement in current world events | Michael Voris Ep. 19

Host of the Vortex for Church Militant, Michael Voris joins "Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson" to talk about how Catholics and the church have handled current world events, Vatican City's role in the new world order and the Pope's ties to China.
