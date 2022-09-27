Catholicism today and the Vatican's involvement in current world events | Michael Voris Ep. 19

Host of the Vortex for Church Militant, Michael Voris joins "Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson" to talk about how Catholics and the church have handled current world events, Vatican City's role in the new world order and the Pope's ties to China.





► Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast





► Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046





► Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/





► Michael Voris’ Show: https://www.churchmilitant.com/video/archive/the-vortex













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: faf267314e85d151



